LSU loses against Auburn in overtime
BATON ROUGE - LSU Tigers went head to head against Auburn Saturday afternoon. Auburn Tigers hosted the basketball game at the Auburn Arena.
LSU was defeated by Auburn 91-90 in overtime.
Final:— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 8, 2020
Auburn 91, LSU 90
LSU turns Auburn over and Emmitt Williams gives the Tigers a 1-point lead with nine seconds remaining! pic.twitter.com/pHOtXEPvqB— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 8, 2020
LSU trails Auburn, 88-86, with 31 seconds to play in overtime#BootUp ??— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 8, 2020
