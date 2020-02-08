LSU loses against Auburn in overtime

BATON ROUGE - LSU Tigers went head to head against Auburn Saturday afternoon. Auburn Tigers hosted the basketball game at the Auburn Arena.

LSU was defeated by Auburn 91-90 in overtime.

Final:



Auburn 91, LSU 90 — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 8, 2020

LSU turns Auburn over and Emmitt Williams gives the Tigers a 1-point lead with nine seconds remaining! pic.twitter.com/pHOtXEPvqB — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) February 8, 2020