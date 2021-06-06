LSU loses 3-1 to ULL in Wally Pontiff Jr. Classic

METARIE, LA - The Ragin Cajuns sweep the season series 2-0 over LSU after the purple and gold couldn't take advantage of their opportunities at the plate.

The Tigers' only run in the 3-1 loss Tuesday night came on a throwing error by the Cajuns in the 4th inning.

LSU left 11 men on base, batting just 1-10 with runners in scoring position as ULL's Hogan Harris gets the win over the Tigers.

AJ Labas pitched 5.1 innings, giving up three runs on the hill as he drops to 2-1 on the year.

LSU returns home to Alex Box Stadium this weekend for a Thursday-Saturday series with Mississippi State.