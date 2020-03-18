73°
LSU locking up all campus buildings Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU will lock all campus buildings beginning March 19 to comply with social distancing guidelines.
All non-essential employees are asked not to come to campus. Only essential personal will have access.
The LSU Administration and the LSU Emergency Operations Center have determined that, for the safety of the university community, all campus buildings will be locked beginning March 19. Employees who are not essential are asked not to come to campus.— LSU (@LSU) March 19, 2020