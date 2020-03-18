73°
LSU locking up all campus buildings Friday

Wednesday, March 18 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU will lock all campus buildings beginning March 19 to comply with social distancing guidelines.

All non-essential employees are asked not to come to campus. Only essential personal will have access.

