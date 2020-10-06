LSU likely traveling to Missouri to avoid storm - Decision coming Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – A decision on where the weekend LSU game set for Tiger Stadium will eventually be played is expected to be made by Wednesday, sources tell WBRZ, although Missouri news outlets report the game will be moving out of Louisiana.

If LSU is forced to flee Baton Rouge because of hurricane impacts, moving the football game to the University of Missouri may come with an 11 a.m. kickoff.

Tuesday evening, KOMU TV in Missouri, reported sources at the University of Missouri were planning to host the LSU Tigers Saturday.

UPDATE: A University source tells me that @MizzouFootball will host LSU this Saturday at 11 am at Faurot Field. An announcement from the @SEC updating the status of the game is expected tomorrow morning at 9 am — Ben Arnet (@BenArnetKOMU) October 6, 2020

LSU already secured hotel rooms, sources said.

Mizzou TV first to report this. https://t.co/WEIZNNLBAT — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) October 6, 2020

WBRZ Sports Director Michael Cauble noted: If the LSU Missouri Game is moved to Missouri, it would be the first time LSU has played at Faurot Field at Missouri ever, and just the third time the two teams have met, 1978 in Liberty Bowl and 2016 in Ed Orgeron's 1st game as interim coach.

The University of Missouri, for now, is keeping its hotel rooms booked in Baton Rouge.

Earlier Tuesday, the SEC said it was "in contact with member schools" related to storm concerns and athletic events scheduled for the end of the week.

PowerMizzou.com, a Missouri sports site, reported Tuesday, there were "ongoing discussions about potentially moving" the game to Columbia, Missouri. But, as of the site's posting, the game was still scheduled to be played in Baton Rouge.

The university's Athletics Department also issued a statement Tuesday morning, reporting it was too early to determine how much of an impact the storm would have on the game.

The statement said: "We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary. At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8pm CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available."

Click HERE for the latest on Delta.

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts, breaking news reports and urgent weather advisories.