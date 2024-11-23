LSU leads Vanderbilt 21-10 at the end of the third quarter

BATON ROUGE- LSU leads Vanderbilt 21-10 entering the final quarter of regulation. The Tigers are looking to end a three game losing streak with a win in Death Valley.

The Tigers went three-and-out on their first possession and Vanderbilt quickly took advantage. On the Commodores first play on offense, quarterback Diego Pavia found wide receiver Quincy Skinner Jr. for a 63-yard passing touchdown to take a 7-0 lead.

LSU immediately responded with a 90-yard drive that included multiple chunk passing plays from quarterback Garrett Nussmeier. Tigers’ running back Josh Williams capped off the long drive with a 20-yard rushing touchdown to tie the game up at seven points.

On the next Tigers’ possession, LSU once again moved the ball efficiently down the field, but were unable to come away with points. Vanderbilit turned LSU over on downs after a failed 4th and goal attempt from the three yard line.

Midway through the second quarter, Vanderbilt put together a red zone drive of their own, but the Tigers’ defense stepped up to turn the Commodores over on downs.

LSU found their groove once again, but this time managed to punch it into the end zone with less than a minute to go in the half on a 21-yard rushing touchdown from Willams for his second score of the night. The Tigers took a 14-7 lead to the locker room.

On the first drive of the second half, Vanderbilt found themselves in LSU territory after a 12 play drive, but only walked away with three points. A 47-yard field goal attempt cut into LSU lead making the score 14-10.

The Tigers once again seemed to move down the field with little resistance as Nussmeier threw his first touchdown pass of the night on a 21-yard strike to wide receiver Kyren Lacy in the corner of the end zone. LSU took a double digit lead near the end of the third quarter with the score at 21-10.

Fourth quarter action between the Tigers and Commodores airs on the SEC Network.