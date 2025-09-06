LSU pushes lead to 17-point advantage over LA Tech as the fourth quarter begins

BATON ROUGE - The No. 3 LSU Tigers have a 17-point lead after three quarters of action against the LA Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night.

On LSU's opening drive of their home opener, quarterback Garrett Nussmeier threw his first interception of the season when an underthrown pass intended for receiver Barion Brown was tipped and intercepted.

On the following offensive drive, LSU came up empty once again as placekicker Damian Ramos missed wide right on a 51-yard field goal attempt.

Late in the first quarter, a 48-yard run by receiver Zavion Thomas brought LSU into the LA Tech red zone, setting the Tigers up at the 12-yard line. Three plays later, Garrett Nussmeier connected with receiver Nic Anderson on a 7-yard touchdown pass, capping a 98-yard drive and giving LSU a 7-0 lead.

LSU's defense continued to hold the Bulldogs in check, and midway through the second quarter, Damian Ramos extended the Tigers' lead with a 23-yard field goal, making it 10-0.

LSU's sluggish offensive showing carried into the second half, as the Tigers didn't add to their lead until the final two minutes of the third quarter, when running back Caden Durham punched in a 3-yard touchdown to cap a 33-yard drive.

LSU and LA Tech can be streamed on ESPN+/SECN+.