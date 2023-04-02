LSU leads Iowa 75-64 at the end of 3 in the National Championship

DALLAS - The LSU women's basketball team currently is leading Iowa after 3, 75-64 in the National Championship. Both teams have been playing in a fast paced and entertaining game. But it's been Jasmine Carson off the bench that's been the difference for LSU. 21 points, and 5 for 5 from deep in the first half.

At first it was the Caitlin Clark show, as she lead Iowa to a 7-3 lead hitting a deep three. Then LSU started forcing turnovers and hitting threes. The Tigers only average five per game, but hit three in the period. Reese would have seven points, three rebounds, and three assists in the quarter.

Angel Reese would have to sit with around a minute left in the first quarter, picking up her second foul. Iowa's Caitlin Clark would have 14 points in the quarter.

In the second quarter with Reese and Alexis Morris out, that's where Carson took over, making crazy shot after shot. LSU would have 9 threes at the end of the first half. Clark would get her 3rd foul, and have to sit out.

The Tigers lead 59-42 at the break. Iowa then would come out hot in the 3rd, going on a 15-2 run. Caitlin Clark become the NCAA tournament's all-time leading scorer in the period. But Clark would also pick up a tech, and her 4th foul in the period.

