FINAL: LSU beats Florida 20-10 as defense snags five interceptions from Florida QB DJ Lagway

BATON ROUGE - Despite struggles on offense, LSU was able to beat Florida in Tiger Stadium thanks to five interceptions snagged by defense from Florida quarterback DJ Lagway.

Florida took the lead early after a key defensive player from LSU was ejected.

The Tigers opened the game with three consecutive three-and-outs on offense.

On Florida’s opening offensive drive, LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks was ejected from the game for targeting. The 15-yard penalty moved the Gators into field goal range, where placekicker Trey Smack connected on a 45-yard attempt to give Florida an early 3-0 lead.

LSU safety Dashawn Spears intercepted Florida quarterback DJ Lagway on the Gators’ second offensive drive, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize on the turnover.