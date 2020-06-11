LSU leaders say renaming Middleton Library is first step in creating more inclusive campus

BATON ROUGE - There's a promise for change on LSU's campus starting with scrubbing the name "Troy H. Middleton" from the library.

For students like Cambryn Crier, it's only the beginning.

"It's empowering knowing that me and my peers' voices are that loud, and that LSU is so willing to hear our voices and so willing to change," Crier said.

The changes come as the university still grapples with its response to a viral video of an incoming student using racial slurs. The changes are also part of an ongoing meeting between LSU administration and student leaders.

Interim President Tom Galligan says there are now conversations to appoint a committee to review the names of other buildings on campus.

"We'll take a look at the buildings, and take a look at the spaces. And we'll recommend a necessary change accordingly to the board," Galligan said.

Galligan says the main goal is to ensure the safety of minority students and to erase symbols of anything with ties to a racist past.

"There's certain names on certain buildings that students feel don't welcome them. They don't feel safe in those places. That's not LSU today. We condemn racism. We're an inclusive community," he said.

But student leader Evante Topp says there's more work to be done.

"It's not just names. We're talking about murals. We're talking about statues. We're talking about other buildings that will also be considered overtime."

The students and the administration say they are creating a team to come up with that new name. Students are calling this a step in the right direction, but they hope it'll inspire others to take a stand.

The university's board of supervisors will meet next week to review the decision to rename Troy H. Middleton library.