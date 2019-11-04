70°
LSU LB Michael Divinity comments on sudden exit from team, says he plans to return

Monday, November 04 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: LSU Athletics

BATON ROUGE - Senior LSU linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer with the team as of Monday, just days before the Tigers' huge match-up with Alabama.

Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed during his weekly press conference that Divinity exited the team over "personal reasons." Orgeron opted not to delve further into the situation, saying only that the team has not completely counted him out for a return in the future.

Divinity posted a tweet Monday saying he hopes to be back with the team in the near future.

The Athletic reports Divinity was set to miss three games this season due to "coach's decisions."

