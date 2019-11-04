Latest Weather Blog
LSU LB Michael Divinity comments on sudden exit from team, says he plans to return
BATON ROUGE - Senior LSU linebacker Michael Divinity is no longer with the team as of Monday, just days before the Tigers' huge match-up with Alabama.
Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed during his weekly press conference that Divinity exited the team over "personal reasons." Orgeron opted not to delve further into the situation, saying only that the team has not completely counted him out for a return in the future.
Divinity posted a tweet Monday saying he hopes to be back with the team in the near future.
I am taking some time off to focus on a personal matter and just wanted to say thank you to my coaches, teammates, and the entire LSU community for your continued help and support. I am sorry I can't be on the field for you guys. My goal is to get myself back to 100% in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon. This is an incredibly difficult time for me, and it means so much to me that so many people have reached out--knowing you all have my back will make the next short while a lot easier. Thank you all. I got this, I promise you.
The Athletic reports Divinity was set to miss three games this season due to "coach's decisions."