LSU lays out student ticket plan for 2020 football games

BATON ROUGE - LSU has detailed its plan for student football tickets this season.

According to LSU Tiger TV, student ticket sales will be split up based on seniority, with seniors getting the largest share of the remaining seats. Ticket access will be divided up as follows.

- 40 percent for seniors

- 20 percent for juniors

- 15 percent for sophomores

- 15 percent for freshmen and transfers without priority points

- 10 percent for graduate and professional students

Ticket prices will mostly range from $12-15, with Alabama being the outlier at $30.

The deadline for requesting tickets is Thursday, Sept. 17.

You can read more on LSU's ticketing plan for home games this season here.