91°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU lays out student ticket plan for 2020 football games
BATON ROUGE - LSU has detailed its plan for student football tickets this season.
According to LSU Tiger TV, student ticket sales will be split up based on seniority, with seniors getting the largest share of the remaining seats. Ticket access will be divided up as follows.
- 40 percent for seniors
- 20 percent for juniors
- 15 percent for sophomores
- 15 percent for freshmen and transfers without priority points
- 10 percent for graduate and professional students
Ticket prices will mostly range from $12-15, with Alabama being the outlier at $30.
The deadline for requesting tickets is Thursday, Sept. 17.
You can read more on LSU's ticketing plan for home games this season here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
2 shootings in Donaldsonville leave 4 injured Friday night
-
Group building home near hospital to house families of children battling cancer
-
EBR's Pre K - 6th graders begin hybrid schedule
-
EBR Mayor talks storm preparation in anticipation of Tropical Storm Sally
-
Football fans cheer on the Saints in their first game of the...
Sports Video
-
LHSAA moves up start of high school football, teams cleared to start...
-
LSU AD Scott Woodwards talks Game Day for Tiger Stadium
-
Former LSU Tiger Tre White emotional over new NFL deal
-
Coach O learning lessons from his players
-
Ja'Marr Chase & Tyler Shelvin newest TIger duo to opt out of...