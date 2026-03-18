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LSU law students given opportunity to argue in front of military court

1 hour 49 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, March 18 2026 Mar 18, 2026 March 18, 2026 6:28 PM March 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — LSU law students had the chance to argue before a U.S. Navy-Marine Corps Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday morning.

The two students submitted briefs to the court and participated in a real hearing at the LSU Law School.

Organizers called it a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for aspiring lawyers. 

"Having the opportunity to advocate for a position is an amazing experience, especially getting to speak in front of such a distinguished panel, it truly is a dream for some," law student Madison Keyer said. 

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Students were given the opportunity to ask questions after court. 

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