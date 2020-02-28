LSU launching to study to re-evaluate joined president-chancellor position

BATON ROUGE - LSU plans to work with the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges to examine and possibly change the university's current administrative structure.

The point of interest for the study is the school's dual position of president/chancellor. The LSU Board of Supervisors previously worked with the AGB in 2012 to evaluate the university's administrative system. After that, the board decided to unify the system presidency with the chancellorship of the flagship campus.

The school is now looking to review whether it should keep it that way.

“The Board wants to evaluate the success of the unified leadership structure over the past six years and consider if the structure is congruent with the university’s goals for the future,” said Mary L. Werner, chair of the LSU Board of Supervisors. “LSU is a mission-oriented, public entity operating under market forces with a $5.1 billion impact on the state, so it’s critical that the Board be methodical and deliberate on decisions about leadership and structure.”

The study will begin in the next few weeks and culminate in a presentation at the April 23 meeting of the Board of Supervisors.

LSU has hired one university president and chancellor, F. King Alexander, since it adopted its current structure. Alexander left LSU in December to take on the role of president at Oregon State. Thomas Galligan, former dean of the LSU law school, is serving as interim president.