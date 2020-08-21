LSU launching rapid coronavirus testing centers on campus

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced plans for four new rapid COVID-19 testing centers on campus as it prepares for the start of fall classes.

The university says the four testing PODs will open on the main campus to students, faculty and staff this semester with the help of Relief Telemed. They'll provide testing seven days a week on campus from Aug. 24 to Oct. 23.

Two types of COVID-19 tests will be offered. A rapid antigen test and PCR, or polymerase chain reaction, test will detect the presence of the coronavirus’s genetic material.

Results will be available within 24 hours.

Details on each center can be found below.

Pod I - Nicholson Drive next to the LSU Foundation Building near Matherne’s at Nicholson Gateway

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. (Extended hours)

Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pod II - South Stadium Drive in front of the Agriculture Metal Building. This is across from Tureaud Hall and the LSU Dairy Store beside the food trucks

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pod III - South Campus Drive behind Annie Boyd Hall and across from Laville Residence Halls and the French House

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Pod IV - Dalrymple Drive adjacent to the Pentagon Residence Halls between Jackson Hall and the Greek Theatre

Monday – Friday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.