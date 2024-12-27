69°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU lands another transfer offensive lineman
BATON ROUGE - Northwestern transfer offensive lineman Josh Thompson announced his commitment to LSU on Friday.
The redshirt junior offensive lineman was one of the most coveted lineman in the portal after not allowing a single sack this past season at Northwestern. Thompson has played both tackle and guard for the Wildcats.
Geaux Tigers pic.twitter.com/NE6YG4FdAW— Josh Thompson (@ThompsonJoshMI) December 27, 2024
LSU will replace starting offensive lineman Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger, and Miles Frazier in 2025.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Fireworks disrupt Christmas Eve sleep, keeps Baton Rouge kids awake for Santa's...
-
15-year-old dead, teenager arrested after accidental shooting on South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
-
St. Michael High School holds 16th annual Holiday Cup raising awareness for...
-
Hammond restaurant posts video of pig mascot being stolen on Christmas
-
Vacant house fire on Hammond Street ruled to be arson
Sports Video
-
Many LSU sports ramp up after the holidays and into the new...
-
Saints get shut out by the Packers 34-0 on Monday Night Football
-
LSU men's basketball wins 10th game of the season after defeating UNO...
-
LSU lands No. 1 offensive lineman in the transfer portal, expecting another...
-
Brian Kelly's Million Dollar Match Challenge is paying off in the transfer...