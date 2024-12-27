LSU lands another transfer offensive lineman

BATON ROUGE - Northwestern transfer offensive lineman Josh Thompson announced his commitment to LSU on Friday.

The redshirt junior offensive lineman was one of the most coveted lineman in the portal after not allowing a single sack this past season at Northwestern. Thompson has played both tackle and guard for the Wildcats.

LSU will replace starting offensive lineman Will Campbell, Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger, and Miles Frazier in 2025.