LSU knocks off Texas Tech, advances to fifth straight NCAA Super Regional

BATON ROUGE - The 10th-ranked LSU softball team survived Sunday night's winner take all game vs. Texas Tech. In their third meeting of the Baton Rouge Regional, LSU slugged it's way past the Red Raiders with a 5-1 victory to advance to their fifth straight NCAA Super Regional.

LSU trailed early 1-0, but in the second, senior third basemen Amanda Sanchez would snap an 0-for-12 stretch by clobbering a solo shot over the right field wall. That hit marked her first of the Baton Rouge Regional and tallied her home run total to nine for the season.

In the fourth the Tigers got their big inning. Shelbi Sunseri hit a three-run homer over the center field fence, her 17th home run on the season. That extended the Tigers lead 5-1 and that would prove to be plenty.

Inside the circle Maribeth Gorsuch was dominate and improved to 13-3 on the year. She allowed one run on five hits and finished with three strikeouts.

Game Notes

This is the fifth straight year the Tigers have made it to the Super Regional.

The Tigers are now 29-9 at home.

Up Next

The Tigers advance to the Super Regional next weekend, but await their opponent due to weather delays at the Minneapolis Regional. Details on location, date and time of the series are currently TBA.

Torina's Thoughts

Opening statement…

“First, I would like to congratulate Texas Tech on a fantastic season. They are such a great team and what a terrific job that their coaches Adrian (Gregory) and Sam (Marder) have done with that program and I have no doubt that they will be in this same spot again next year and hopefully they will be battling someone other than us because they are such a tough opponent. I am really proud of my team as our motto for the year is ‘Fight All the Way’ and that is what we set out to do. We did not have a target number of runs or wins, we just wanted to fight and I think our team did exactly that this weekend. When I think about the battles that we have gone through and the ups and downs of this season, it is really cool to think about the performances of the whole team especially of players sitting next to me (Shelbi Sunseri, Amanda Sanchez, Maribeth Gorsuch). They did a really great job. MB (Maribeth Gorsuch) is always one pitch away from greatness and she had a great performance tonight. Amanda has been up and down and tonight she was moved down in the line-up but it did not matter as she also had a terrific performance. What else can you say about Shelbi Sunseri? She hits, pitches, and she gives us everything she has and then some. I am really proud of the whole team effort. We set out to fight and I think we did that and overall I am really proud of my team.”

On the guts her team showed tonight…

“Definitely, on this day it is not about which team is better or how they match up with each other, it is really about which team fights the hardest. Our team fought really hard and I could tell they wanted it. I thought they made gutsy plays and made gutsy decisions and those decisions paid off.”