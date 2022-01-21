LSU kicks off 3 game series with Fordham tonight at Alex Box Stadium

Image: Kyle Zedaker

BATON ROUGE - No. 6 LSU (6-2) will open a three-game series against Fordham (3-4) at 7 p.m. Friday in Alex Box Stadium.

The two teams will follow tonight’s game up with a Saturday doubleheader. The first game starts at 2 p.m. and the second gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

All three games can be viewed online via SEC Network + and WatchESPN.com. Live audio and live stats will be available online at www.LSUsports.net/live.

LSU rolled to a 9-4 win at Nicholls State earlier this week, and they’ll look to ride that momentum into the busy weekend of games.

“It was important for our team to get a win on the road in a sold-out stadium at Nicholls,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “We knew it would be a tough game and that our players would be challenged, and we were able to earn the victory. We're very glad to be back home with our fans at Alex Box, and we're looking forward to playing Fordham. Any time you face a school from the Northeast, you know they're going to be hard-nosed and ready to play. We know we have to continue to improve with our first SEC series only two weeks away.”

Coach Mainieri says junior Jared Poché will start on the mound Friday. Senior John Valek III will start the first game of the doubleheader, and sophomore Alex Lange will hold down pitching duty in the last game of the series.

We’ll have updates from The Box tonight on our evening broadcasts.