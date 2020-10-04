83°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU jumps to 17 in the latest AP College Football Rankings
NASHVILLE - After their 41-7 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the LSU Tigers now rank 17 in the latest AP College football polls.
The Tigers dropped to 20 after losing to Mississippi State in their season opener. The defending national champions started the year ranked 6.
This week saw many upsets in the top 25, including #7 Auburn and #9 Texas both losing.
Coming up, the Tigers will be back home in Baton Rouge to take on the unranked Missouri Tigers.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
City of Zachary auctions off pieces of their history in downtown area
-
Community holds raffle to help save neighborhood bar
-
President Donald Trump begins coronavirus recovery; physician says he is 'doing very...
-
2MAD: Healthcare heroes recognized, rewarded for hard work throughout pandemic
-
Friday night lights are officially back on in Louisiana