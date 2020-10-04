LSU jumps to 17 in the latest AP College Football Rankings

NASHVILLE - After their 41-7 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, the LSU Tigers now rank 17 in the latest AP College football polls.

The Tigers dropped to 20 after losing to Mississippi State in their season opener. The defending national champions started the year ranked 6.

This week saw many upsets in the top 25, including #7 Auburn and #9 Texas both losing.

Coming up, the Tigers will be back home in Baton Rouge to take on the unranked Missouri Tigers.