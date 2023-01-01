66°
LSU is in the Citrus Bowl tomorrow on WBRZ Ch 2 - Watch a preview of the Tigers in action on demand

3 hours 21 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, January 01 2023 Jan 1, 2023 January 01, 2023 5:50 PM January 01, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

ORLANDO, Fla. - The LSU Tigers are set to take on the Purdue Boilermakers in the 2023 Citrus Bowl tomorrow, and we've got a preview of the action.

Kickoff is at 12 p.m. CT on Monday, Jan. 2, and you can catch the game on WBRZ Channel 2.

Watch the Sports 2 special on demand here:

