LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director

BATON ROUGE - Scott Woodward made his first appearance as LSU athletics director Tuesday.

Woodward's introductory conference came just days after the university announced him as the replacement for former AD Joe Alleva. Woodward formerly worked at LSU in the early 2000s and spent the past four years at Texas A&M.

"Many talk about being humbled and honored when they take on a new challenge," Woodward said. "But for me, here today, humbled and honored are gross understatements."

The Baton Rouge native was all smiles Tuesday afternoon as he recounted his early years watching sports at the school where he now calls the shots.

"I grew up a few miles from here, and LSU was a part of my life from my earliest memories. At the age of 10, I was climbing the stairs at Tiger Stadium during football games hocking bags of peanuts," Woodward went on. "After graduating from Catholic High, there was never any thought of not going to LSU."

The new athletics director also fielded questions, including some about Basketball Coach Will Wade. Woodward said he still needed to be caught up on the situation, but said the once-suspended coach has his full support at this time.

Woodward's hiring was announced last week after Alleva stepped down in order to "transition" to his new role as special assistant to the president of donor relations. Alleva had been AD since 2008, but his relationship with fans had turned sour in recent years between the firing of Les Miles and the temporary suspension of Coach Will Wade.

You can watch the full press conference below.