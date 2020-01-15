LSU in 'compromising position' over Odell Beckham cash celebration with players

NEW ORLEANS – It’s not just Saturday’s forecast flirting with raining on the LSU championship parade: Locker room and post game shenanigans have captured the headlines in the wake of LSU’s end to the football team’s perfect season.

LSU is looking into a celebratory “rain” of another kind – Odell Beckham, Jr., and whether Beckham passed out real US currency to players after the game. As video circulated of the cash extravaganza, LSU said it was novelty bills, though, took a firmer stance in a statement released Wednesday afternoon.

NEW LSU STATEMENT

“We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night," the team said in a prepared statement.

"Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation.”

A newly-released podcast from Barstool Sports discussed the situation with Joe Burrow in the hours after the game.

A host of the “Pardon My Take” podcast asked Joe Burrow Tuesday if the money was legit: “Yeah. I’m not a student-athlete anymore, so I can say yeah,” he said in response to a question asking if Beckham passed out money to players.

NCAA rules prohibit players from receiving monetary gifts.

Video on social media showed other players handling the money. The original video was removed and its publisher locked their account by Wednesday afternoon.

Another video posted to social media showed players and either a security guard or law enforcement officer interacting with players smoking in the locker room after the championship victory.

Beckham is also involved – seemingly slapping the officer as the man in uniform looks around and claims to see damage to the floor: “They’ve got a burn mark there,” the man exclaims.

“Uh oh” bystanders jest after Beckham appears to slap the officer, who turns around but does not engage.

There were conflicting reports Tuesday morning about whether those seen smoking would be punished.

