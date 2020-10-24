LSU hosts Southeastern Wednesday at The Box

Image: Bridgette Hogan, Student Assistant Photographer

BATON ROUGE - No. 5 ranked LSU (25-11) will play host to Southeastern (26-11) Wednesday evening in Alex Box Stadium.

The LSU-SLU game can be viewed online on SEC Network +, accessible at WatchESPN.com and the WatchESPN app. Live audio will be carried on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network and at www.LSUsports.net/live.

LSU comes into tonight’s game hot on a four-game winning streak with three of those wins coming last weekend in an SEC series sweep at Missouri. The Tigers are 9-6 in conference play, trailing Florida and South Carolina by a pair of games. They’re one spot behind Texas A&M in the league standings.

“We played about as well as we can play last weekend at Missouri,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “What we must do now is continue to play at that same level, and that will be a tremendous challenge against an outstanding Southeastern Louisiana team. They have a lot of talented players, and they’re having a great year. We only have 20 games remaining in the regular season, so this is the time of year where we have to be at our best in every game.”

Sophomore Doug Norman is set to get the start on the mound for the first time this season. He started in three games last season including one appearance during a narrow 9-8 LSU win over SLU.

LSU is up 66-17 against Southeastern in a series that first kicked off in 1937. The Tigers have won 20 of the previous 21 meetings between the schools. They’re 39-3 against the Lions since 1990.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.