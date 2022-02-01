LSU hoops to host UL-Lafayette in NIT first round

Baton Rouge, LA - For the first time since 2015, the LSU basketball team is going dancing in March.

The No. 3 seed Tigers (17-14) will take on No. 6 seed UL-Lafayette in the first round at 6 p.m. CT on Wednesday after accepting their NIT invitation on Sunday evening.

Will Wade's team finishing the season with a disappointing second round loss to Mississippi State in the SEC tournament but hope to end 2018 in New York City with an NIT title.

“We are very excited to have been chosen to play in the 2018 NIT,” said Wade. “We look forward to giving our fans another opportunity to watch us play in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and we hope they will support our players and what they have achieved this season."

“The selection of LSU to this year’s NIT says a lot about the progression of our program. It is a step in a direction that will only continue to move this program forward. It is exciting to be a part of post season play in our first season at LSU. We look forward to the challenges ahead as we face Louisiana-Lafayette in the opening round.”

Tickets will go on sale by 9 p.m. CT Sunday at www.LSUtix.net and over the phone at 225-578-2184 and in person at the LSU Athletics ticket office starting at 8 a.m. Monday.