LSU hoops stumbles on the road at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Florida – Emmitt Williams scored 25 points and Trendon Watford had his second straight double-double Wednesday night as the Florida Gators defeated the LSU Tigers, 81-66, at the Exactech Arena at O'Connell Center.

Williams hit 10-of-12 field goals on the night, while Watford had his sixth double double of the season with 15 points and 11 rebounds. Watford made 7-of-10 field goals. Watford had 15 points and 10 rebounds Saturday against South Carolina.

Florida led from the outset, jumping out to a 14-2 lead and the Tigers were unable to keep pace on the evening in the first game in five meetings that wasn't decided at the end or went to overtime. Florida shot 55.9 percent and had 19 field goals to LSU's 12. The Gators had 34 first half points in the paint, helping to open up a 41-31 halftime advantage.

Keyontae Johnson continued his good play for Florida with 25 points and 11 rebounds, while Scottie Lewis added 18 points and Andrew Nembhard had 17.

Florida shot 54.8 percent for the game (34-62) with nine treys, while LSU finished 44.1 percent (26-59) with six treys.

The Tigers and Gators were even in rebounds at 33. Both teams kept the ball, only turning the ball over a combined 13 times between them, but Florida was able to get a 14-2 advantage in points off turnovers.

LSU tried to cut into the margin in the second half but Florida expanded the lead to 19 points with 10:49 to go as the Gators were 7-of-10 from the arc in the final 20 minutes.

The Tigers return home Saturday to the Maravich Center for an 11 a.m. game with Texas A&M. Tickets are on sale at the LSU Athletic Ticket. At halftime of the game Saturday, the jersey of Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf will be retired in ceremonies at halftime.