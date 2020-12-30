LSU hoops starts SEC play red hot behind Thomas' 32 points

The LSU Tigers started Southeastern Conference play on Tuesday night, but it looks like freshman Cam Thomas was way past mid-season form.

The freshman guard improved on his career-high of 29 points from last week with 32 points to start SEC action.

Thomas and fellow Tiger Darius Days combined for 50 points nearly outscoring their opponent by themselves as LSU beat Texas A&M 77-54 in their first SEC game.

“He’s as consistent of a worker as I’ve ever seen as a Freshman. He’s never late, he shows up every day. He has a 9 a.m. shooting slot every morning, six days a week. He only doesn’t shoot on Saturday mornings. He shoots Sunday through Friday, every day, 9 a.m., for an hour and 15 minutes, and gets his work in," LSU head coach Will Wade said about his freshman star.

LSU shot nearly 47% from the floor on offense and held the Aggie attack to only 38% and just 19% from behind the arc. The Tigers never was threatened after they built up a double-digit lead in the first half and then ballooned that lead to 26 in the second frame.

"He’s about his business, he prepares well, he watches a lot of basketball, he knows what’s going on, he’s got a great feel for things. He’s got a great feel for open areas and where things are. He’s a tremendous talent and I’m glad he’s playing for the Tigers,” added Wade about Thomas.

As for the freshman himself, there isn't a shot he doesn't like or take. Thomas finished 12 of 21 and 5 of 11 from three-pointers.

"I was hyped up," Thomas said after the game. "I felt like I was ready for the challenge, it was a great night for me. I prepared very well. I was very confident in what I came in to do.”

LSU is back in action on Saturday at Florida.