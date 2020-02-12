LSU hoops rallies late to take down Missouri

BATON ROUGE - After a disappointing week the LSU Tiger basketball team was in danger of losing a third straight game before they made a late rally to secure the 82-78 win against a visiting Missouri Tiger team on Tuesday night in the Maravich Center.

LSU's Skylar Mays and Darius Days willed their team to victory as LSU fought back from a 12 point deficit in the second half to take control of the game in the final five minutes and improve to 9-2 in SEC play and stay tied atop the conference standings with Kentucky.

Mays led all scorers with 23 points on 7 of 11 shooting and Days posted a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

LSU shot a season high free-throws courtesy of Missouri fouling them early in the contest. LSU finished 29 of 34 from the charity stripe.

All five of LSU's starters scored double digits as Javonte Smart added 15 points and Trendon Watford and Emmitt Williams each finished with 11 points.

Mizzou outscored LSU in the paint 42-38 in a bit of role reversal for the homestanding Tigers.

LSU will be back in action on Saturday when they travel to face Alabama in Tuscaloosa.