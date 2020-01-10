LSU hoops falters at home against Tennessee 78-63

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Josh Richardson and Armani Moore combined for 39 points as Tennessee ended a five-game losing streak with a 78-63 victory over LSU on Wednesday night.



Richardson scored 20 points while Moore matched his career high with 19 points. The 78 points are a season high for the Volunteers, who failed to hit 60 points in four of their past five defeats. Tennessee shot 69 percent (18 of 26) from the field in the second half when it outscored the Tigers 45-30.



LSU (21-9 SEC, 10-7) briefly took a 36-35 lead on a 3-pointer by Keith Hornsby slightly more than one minute into the second half. But Tennessee (15-14, 7-10) then outscored the Tigers 27-8 over a 10-minute span. The Vols made 11 of their 16 field-goal attempts during their run.