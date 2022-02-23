64°
LSU hoops falls to Kentucky 71 to 66
The LSU hoops team has now lost eight of their last 12 games, as they fall at Kentucky 71-66. The Tigers came out with a lot of energy in the first half, but struggled on both ends in the second.
Guard Xavier Pinson lead LSU with a game high 26 points and 8 assists. The Wildcats controlled the paint in the second half outscoring LSU 22 to 10.
Kentucky has now won 12 of their last 14 games and improve to 23-5 on the year. While LSU falls to 19-9, including 7-8 in the SEC.
The Tigers will be back in action on Saturday against Missouri in the PMAC.
