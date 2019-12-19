LSU hoops falls hard at home to ETSU

BATON ROUGE – The LSU Tiger basketball team looked out of rhythm and uninspired in their 74-63 loss to East Tennessee State University on Wednesday night.

"Obviously a tough night. East Tennessee played tremendously. Give them credit. They had a great, great gameplan. They shrunk the paint on us and then they just pinned their ears back and killed us on the offensive glass," LSU head coach Will Wade said following the loss. "So kind of our two Achilles heels this year popped themselves back up. The turnover problem – we turned it over 15 times tonight. And then getting smashed on the glass like that – them getting 19 offensive rebounds. They got 15 more shots than we did. That really, really hurt us. It was just too much for us, ultimately to overcome."

The Tigers were outworked on the glass as the Bucs out rebounded 40-29 and 19-7 on the offensive glass. When LSU got a defensive stop they were often beat on the glass and ETSU was able to score 15 second chance points.

Emmitt Williams led the Tigers in both scoring and rebounding with 16 and 11, no other Tiger had more than 5 rebounds.

"Our guards have to help us," Wade added. "We can't ask much more from Emmitt (Williams). I mean, Emmitt got 11 rebounds. Emmitt did his job. (Darius) Days didn't have his day. We've got to have more from Trendon (Watford), Javonte (Smart) and Skylar (Mays). We've got to have more from those guys. Those guys have got to help us. We're just not that big down there and a lot of the rebounds were long rebounds that our guards have to get."

The Tigers are now 7-3 and will travel to Los Angeles on Thursday for a Saturday game at the Staples Center against USC. With the win, ETSU is now 10-2 on the season.

The game Saturday with USC, the second half of a Basketball Hall of Fame doubleheader at the Staples Center, is set for 8 p.m.