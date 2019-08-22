LSU hoops cruises to 71-47 win over College of Charleston

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Jarell Martin and Jordan Mickey combined for 33 points and 19 rebounds as LSU defeated College of Charleston 71-47 in a non-conference game Monday.



Martin was the top scorer for the Tigers (9-2) with 18 points. He grabbed nine rebounds. Mickey registered his sixth double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 rebounds. He also blocked six shots. Keith Hornsby added 11 points for LSU.



Anthony Stitt was the leading scorer for Charleston (5-7) with 13 points. Canyon Berry scored 11 points, while Donovan Gilmore had 10 for the Cougars, who have lost three games in a row.



LSU took command of the game during a seven-minute stretch in the first half. The Tigers got off to a slow start as they missed three of their first four field goal attempts and committed three turnovers. LSU held a slim 5-3 lead over the first four minutes.