LSU homecoming brings thousands of alumni back to campus

BATON ROUGE -- This weekend was LSU homecoming, and with it, brought thousands of alumni back to campus for a variety of events from the parade to a day of tailgating.

This year featured events like the homecoming parade on Friday night with floats showing off LSU and Louisiana culture road down Lakeshore Drive, leading to a rally headlined by Shaquille O'Neal. Shaq was the DJ for the event.

Saturday was, of course, gameday, bringing back lots of memories of college for the alumni.

"It's kind of nostalgic. It reminds me of college and how things used to be and you know bringing my kids out here and letting them see what it's all about. Really great coming back. Really great seeing them enjoy the things that we enjoyed as kids because I tailgated as a kid also," LSU alum Amy Barrios said.

With many people being back at college, it was a day of good food, good friends and maybe a drink or two.

"We've been tailgating for over 30 years. Me and a bunch of guys started together. The crowd and the environment over here is amazing, especially for an SEC game," LSU tailgaters Chase and Chris Bordeloe said.

It was a sea of purple and gold wherever you went, with a bit of red and blue sprinkled in for the Ole Miss fans who came.

One of the largest tailgates was an RV lot near Alex Box Stadium. Fans love it there because, in a sense, it's bringing your tailgate with you.

"I say the people. Everybody's so friendly you know and we invite

everybody to our tailgate. We don't care what team you're from, anybody who wants to come and eat," Krewe of Misfit Tigers member Les Burl said.

Saturday night's game also celebrated 100 years of Tiger Stadium.