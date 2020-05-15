Latest Weather Blog
LSU holds special online graduation event for class of 2020
BATON ROUGE - This year, LSU is proudly honoring its 4,347 graduates by arranging for all of their names to be displayed in Tiger Stadium and by holding an online celebration for the graduates.
The watch party can be accessed on LSU's Facebook page, Friday, May 15 at 10 a.m.
The following events will take place during the online program:
Virtual Graduation Celebration
-Virtual Celebration Begins at 10 a.m.
-Year in Review Video
-Grammy Winner and Louisiana Native Lauren Daigle Sings the National Anthem
-Message From Interim President Tom Galligan to Graduates
-Message From Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie
-Message From Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner
-Message From the Deans of the Senior Colleges
-LSU Spirit Squad Dances to "Hey Fightin' Tigers"
-Message From LSU Alumni
-World-renowned Opera Star and LSU Alumna Lisette Oropesa Sings the LSU Alma Mater
LSU says graduates will receive their diplomas in the mail.
Click here for more information on the special, online celebration.
