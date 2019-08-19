81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU holds on to #6 spot in AP preseason poll

6 hours 7 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, August 19 2019 Aug 19, 2019 August 19, 2019 11:12 AM August 19, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off the 2019 season just outside the top five later this month.

The Associated Press' preseason poll released Monday kept the tigers locked into the sixth spot, the same place Ed Orgeron's crew found itself at the end of last season.

Clemson still holds the top spot, which it earned earlier this year, after bludgeoning Alabama in the CFB Championship. Bama remains at the #2 spot. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the rest of the top five respectively. 

The Tigers' season-opener against GA Southern will be held Aug. 31 at Tiger Stadium.

You can view the full top 25 here: https://www.apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days