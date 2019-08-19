LSU holds on to #6 spot in AP preseason poll

BATON ROUGE - The Tigers will kick off the 2019 season just outside the top five later this month.

The Associated Press' preseason poll released Monday kept the tigers locked into the sixth spot, the same place Ed Orgeron's crew found itself at the end of last season.

Clemson still holds the top spot, which it earned earlier this year, after bludgeoning Alabama in the CFB Championship. Bama remains at the #2 spot. Georgia, Oklahoma and Ohio State round out the rest of the top five respectively.

The Tigers' season-opener against GA Southern will be held Aug. 31 at Tiger Stadium.

You can view the full top 25 here: https://www.apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll