LSU holds off UNO for midweek win

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team rode a big four-run third inning to a 7-5 win over visiting UNO on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium.

The Tigers fell behind after Privateer thirdbaseman Antonio Gauthier knocked a two-run home run to left in the second inning.

LSU responded with an RBI single from Antoine Duplantis to tie the game in the next inning, and then Daniel Cabrera's 12th homer of the year put the Tigers ahead 4-2 after three.

“I wanted the focus of our players to be as intense tonight as it would be on Thursday night when we face Auburn,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri. “I wanted to see the attitude of the team be very intense tonight, and I thought it was. Our hitters were up there battling hard, we made some good plays on defense, and we played a pretty crisp game.

LSU would cycle through six different pitchers closing it out with Zack Hess in the final inning and a third to ensure the victory. Hess would allow a second two-run homer to Gaithier as the Privateers threatened again in the ninth.

“Our pitching was challenged, but we grinded through it, and it feels good to win an important game. If we wanted to have any thoughts of hosting an NCAA Regional, we had to win this game tonight.”

With the win, LSU improves to 32-21 while UNO drops to 28-25.

The Tigers will host Auburn to close out the regular season with a three game series starting on Thursday night at the Box.