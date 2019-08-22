82°
LSU holding active shooter response exercise on campus Friday
BATON ROUGE - LSU is conducting emergency response training at the UREC Friday, just days after a false alarm forced a classroom building on campus to go into lockdown.
A news release sent out to students Thursday says the drill will last from 9:30 to 11 a.m. and will specifically focus on active shooter preparedness. The UREC will be closed from 8 a.m. to noon because of the exercise.
The university says the practice will entail a large police presence and firing blank rounds from a firearm. This is part of the drill and not a cause for concern.
LSUPD officers will be posted on the perimeter of the UREC, and no one will be permitted to enter unless they are a part of the drill.
