LSU Hitting Coach Sean Ochinko Will Not Return Next Season

Volunteer assistant and hitting coach Sean Ochinko will not return to the LSU baseball program next season, according to D1baseball.com's Kendall Rogers.

An 11th round pick out of LSU in 2009, Ochinko had just finished his third season under Paul Mainieri. He was an undergraduate assistant in 2017 and had spent the past two years as the Tigers' hitting coach.

Tulane recruiting coordinator Eddie Smith will replace Ochinko as LSU’s volunteer assistant and serve as the hitting coach.

When asked about the coaching shakeup, head coach Paul Mainieri neither confirmed nor denied the move.

Smith spent the past three assistants as a full-time assistant at Tulane and served as the program’s recruiting coordinator.

He is very familiar with how Mainieri wants a program to run having played for him for two years, helping the Fighting Irish to two Big East Conference Championships and NCAA Tournament appearances.