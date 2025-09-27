LSU hits the road to face Ole Miss Saturday on WBRZ

OXFORD, Miss. - It is a battle for the Magnolia Bowl trophy on Saturday afternoon as the undefeated LSU Tigers face the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 4-0 and 1-0 in conference play after defeating Southeastern last weekend 56-10. Against the Lions, the Tigers had their best offensive performance of the season as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier slung the ball for 273 yards and three touchdowns.

Ole Miss enters the matchup 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, coming off a dominant 45-10 win over Tulane. The Rebels have yet to officially announce their starting quarterback, so LSU has prepared for both Austin Simmons, returning from injury, and Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss. Reports earlier this week indicated that Chambliss would get the nod.

The home team has won 11 of the past 13 meetings between the Tigers and Rebels.

LSU and Ole Miss clash at 2:30 pm in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, airing live on WBRZ.