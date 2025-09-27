70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU hits the road to face Ole Miss Saturday on WBRZ

1 hour 50 minutes 24 seconds ago Friday, September 26 2025 Sep 26, 2025 September 26, 2025 11:00 PM September 26, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

OXFORD, Miss. - It is a battle for the Magnolia Bowl trophy on Saturday afternoon as the undefeated LSU Tigers face the undefeated Ole Miss Rebels.

The Tigers are 4-0 and 1-0 in conference play after defeating Southeastern last weekend 56-10. Against the Lions, the Tigers had their best offensive performance of the season as quarterback Garrett Nussmeier slung the ball for 273 yards and three touchdowns. 

Ole Miss enters the matchup 4-0 overall and 2-0 in SEC play, coming off a dominant 45-10 win over Tulane. The Rebels have yet to officially announce their starting quarterback, so LSU has prepared for both Austin Simmons, returning from injury, and Ferris State transfer Trinidad Chambliss. Reports earlier this week indicated that Chambliss would get the nod.

The home team has won 11 of the past 13 meetings between the Tigers and Rebels.

Trending News

LSU and Ole Miss clash at 2:30 pm in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, airing live on WBRZ.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days