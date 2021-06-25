76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU hiring Arizona's Jay Johnson as next baseball coach

11 hours 56 minutes 23 seconds ago Thursday, June 24 2021 Jun 24, 2021 June 24, 2021 5:33 PM June 24, 2021 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - LSU has decided on its next head baseball coach.

On Thursday, sources confirmed the Tigers were hiring University of Arizona Head Coach Jay Johnson. A news conference making the hire official is expected within the next week.

Johnson, who's been with Arizona since 2015, finished first in the Pac-12 last season with a 45-18 record. They were eliminated in the College World Series this week by Stanford.

Trending News

The announcement comes after longtime LSU baseball coach Paul Mainieri announced his retirement. Mainieri's career came to a close a little more than a week ago when the Tigers were eliminated by Tennessee in their super regional. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days