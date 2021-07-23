LSU health committee says university should require masks in classrooms this fall

BATON ROUGE - An internal committee of health experts is recommending that LSU require students and faculty to wear masks while indoors this coming semester.

The LSU Health and Medical Advisory Committee shared its recommendation through the university Friday, advising that the school should mandate face coverings indoors, including in all classrooms and on campus transportation.

Read the full announcement here

The committee also says all on-campus residents should be tested for COVID before arriving at the campus.

Read the committee's full list of recommendations below.

-Masks and face coverings should be universally required indoors, including in all classrooms, as well as on campus transportation.

-All on-campus residents should be required to get entry tested for COVID-19 prior to arriving on campus. Testing will also be required in residence halls when wastewater shows a high detection of the virus.

-Physical distancing is strongly encouraged where masks are not currently required. This includes continuation of signage at entries and exits of classroom and buildings to discourage congregating in these spaces.

-Because LSU is not able to mandate vaccinations due to state law, we must continue to strongly encourage all students to get vaccinated prior to arriving on campus. Those who have been vaccinated should self-report through the vaccination survey.

-Appropriate quarantine and isolation protocols should be in place.

-All classes should be recorded and available for students who may miss class due to COVID-19 related issues. This is to discourage ill individuals from coming to class.

-All classrooms should have additional HEPA filtration installed prior to commencement of the semester (in process).

-Continue to utilize the Daily Symptom Checker as a way of flagging potentially symptomatic individuals and providing testing direction.