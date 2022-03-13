52°
LSU Men's Basketball headed to the big dance as No. 6 seed

2 hours 54 minutes 26 seconds ago Sunday, March 13 2022 Mar 13, 2022 March 13, 2022 5:33 PM March 13, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: @LSUBasketball

BATON ROUGE - The LSU hoops team will be traveling to Milwaukee to take on Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.

The Tigers (22-11) are a No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 seed Cyclones (20-12) Friday at 6:20 p.m.

