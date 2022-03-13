52°
LSU Men's Basketball headed to the big dance as No. 6 seed
BATON ROUGE - The LSU hoops team will be traveling to Milwaukee to take on Iowa State in the NCAA Tournament.
The Tigers (22-11) are a No. 6 seed and will play No. 11 seed Cyclones (20-12) Friday at 6:20 p.m.
LSU will face Iowa State on Friday, March 18th at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee!
?? https://t.co/HnPgyDuQaz pic.twitter.com/bF5eYZ8vF2— LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 13, 2022
