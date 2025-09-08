LSU head coach Brian Kelly speaks to media after first win of season in Death Valley

84°
BATON ROUGE — LSU head coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media Monday after the Tigers' first home win of the season against LA Tech brought the team to 2-0 for the first time since 2019. 

The Tigers beat the Bulldogs 23-7 in the home opener on Saturday, struggling to cover the nearly 36.5-point spread set before kickoff. 

No. 3 LSU is back in Death Valley this weekend against the Florida Gators, fresh off their loss against South Florida. LSU-Florida starts at 6:30 p.m. on WBRZ Channel 2.

