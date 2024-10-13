87°
LSU has moved up 5 spots in new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday

1 hour 59 minutes 2 seconds ago Sunday, October 13 2024
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.

After LSU's 29-26 overtime win against Ole Miss on Saturday, they are now ranked No. 8.

The Tigers were No. 13.

See the full list below.

  1. Texas
  2. Oregon
  3. Penn State
  4. Ohio State
  5. Georgia
  6. Miami (FL)
  7. Alabama
  8. LSU
  9. Iowa State
  10. Clemson
  11. Tennessee
  12. Notre Dame
  13. BYU
  14. Texas A&M
  15. Boise State
  16. Indiana
  17. Kansas State
  18. Ole Miss
  19. Missouri
  20. Pittsburgh
  21. SMU
  22. Illinois
  23. Army
  24. Michigan
  25. Navy

LSU will play Arkansas next Saturday, October 19 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. 

