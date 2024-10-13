87°
LSU has moved up 5 spots in new AP Top 25 poll released Sunday
BATON ROUGE — The LSU Tigers have moved up in the latest AP Top 25 poll released Sunday.
After LSU's 29-26 overtime win against Ole Miss on Saturday, they are now ranked No. 8.
The Tigers were No. 13.
See the full list below.
- Texas
- Oregon
- Penn State
- Ohio State
- Georgia
- Miami (FL)
- Alabama
- LSU
- Iowa State
- Clemson
- Tennessee
- Notre Dame
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Boise State
- Indiana
- Kansas State
- Ole Miss
- Missouri
- Pittsburgh
- SMU
- Illinois
- Army
- Michigan
- Navy
LSU will play Arkansas next Saturday, October 19 at Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.
