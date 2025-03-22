62°
LSU gymnastics wins second straight SEC title
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - For the second straight season, LSU gymnastics has won the SEC championship.
The No. 2 Tigers claimed a share of the regular season conference title, and then went to Birmingham Saturday night to win the SEC Championship meet.
LSU finished atop the podium with a score of 198.200, beating Oklahoma, Florida, and Missouri.
