62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU gymnastics wins second straight SEC title

2 hours 12 minutes 9 seconds ago Saturday, March 22 2025 Mar 22, 2025 March 22, 2025 8:35 PM March 22, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - For the second straight season, LSU gymnastics has won the SEC championship.

The No. 2 Tigers claimed a share of the regular season conference title, and then went to Birmingham Saturday night to win the SEC Championship meet.

Trending News

LSU finished atop the podium with a score of 198.200, beating Oklahoma, Florida, and Missouri.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days