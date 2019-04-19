53°
LSU Gymnastics to compete for national championship Saturday
FORT WORTH, Texas – The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team has moved on to compete for the program’s first national championship.
With a team score of 197.5125, the Tigers advanced to the inaugural Four on the Floor along with UCLA, Michigan and Utah. Because the Tigers finished second in the prelims, their rotation for the championship final will be Olympic order: vault, bars, beam, floor.
The squad will vie for the program’s first NCAA Championship at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.
