53°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU Gymnastics to compete for national championship Saturday

3 hours 36 minutes ago Friday, April 19 2019 Apr 19, 2019 April 19, 2019 5:52 PM April 19, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas – The third-ranked LSU gymnastics team has moved on to compete for the program’s first national championship.

With a team score of 197.5125, the Tigers advanced to the inaugural Four on the Floor along with UCLA, Michigan and Utah. Because the Tigers finished second in the prelims, their rotation for the championship final will be Olympic order: vault, bars, beam, floor.

The squad will vie for the program’s first NCAA Championship at 6 p.m. Saturday on ESPNU.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days