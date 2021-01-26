61°
LSU Gymnastics meet at Auburn postponed due to COVID issues

4 hours 6 minutes 37 seconds ago Tuesday, January 26 2021 Jan 26, 2021 January 26, 2021 5:06 PM January 26, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Reggie Chatman
Photo via LSU Sports

BIRMINGHAM - LSU and the SEC announced that the gymnastics meet between LSU and Auburn was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols and contact tracing within the LSU program.  
 
The meet was originally scheduled scheduled for Friday, Jan. 29. The SEC said the action is consistent with COVID-19 management requirements developed by the the conference's Medical Guidance Task Force.
 
There is no word yet on when the event might be rescheduled. 

