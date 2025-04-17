LSU gymnastics falls short of third straight NCAA National Championship appearance

FORT WORTH, Texas - LSU gymnastics missed out on the national championship after placing third in the semifinals Thursday night. LSU finished with a score of 197.5250, below Utah and UCLA.

LSU started the meet on the uneven bars. They were led in scoring by their leadoff bars swinger, Lexi Zeiss. The freshman scored a 9.90 to lead the way for the Tigers. LSU trailed the meet in third place with a bars score of 49.3250 after the first rotation.

Things got rocky for LSU when they got to balance beam. Konnor McClain led the rotation with a 9.90 on the event, but little mistakes cost the Tigers. In the anchor spot, Aleah Finnegan fell from the beam, scoring a 9.2250. LSU fell to fourth place at the halfway point of the meet.

On floor, LSU turned things around. Back-to-back-to-back scores of 9.90 or higher put the Tigers in second place. LSU was led by Finnegan with a 9.9375, but they fell below UCLA.