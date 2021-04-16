LSU gymnastics falls apart in final rotation of NCAA Semi-finals

The LSU gymnastics team had the a spot in the national finals in sight until things unraveled in their final rotation of the NCAA Semi-finals in Ft. Worth, Texas on Friday night.

LSU led the four team meet after the first two rotations and were right in the hunt for one of the two spots that would advance onto the national finals when senior Sami Durante's hand slipped on the closing of her bars routine resulting in a scary tumble.

The awkward nature of the fall "rattled" her teammates and forced Durante out of the line-up for LSU's final event beam.

The Tigers subbed Haleigh Bryant in for Durante and the freshman scored a team-high 9.925 on the event, however LSU also had three gymnasts who scored 9.7750, 9.7250 and a 9.4375 that was not counted in LSU's final tally. A good score for any elite gymnast at this point of the season is 9.8 or higher.

Bryant would win a share of the national title on vault for her 9.975 capping a remarkable run in her freshman season.

LSU tumbled from the top down to fourth in their session with a final score of 197.5625. Interestingly enough that score would have been enough to advance them on to the finals if LSU had competed in the first session of the day. Florida advanced on to the finals with a score of 197.4375.

This 2021 LSU gymnastics team was as deep and talented as any in recent years, however they failed to reach their potential often falling victim to lapses of mental focus. A disappointing finish to this season will certainly motivate the athletes that are returning, however the thoughts of unfinished business will sting those seniors who are departing.

The NCAA gymnastics finals can be seen on WBRZ on Saturday at 2 p.m..