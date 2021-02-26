LSU gymnastics drops 3rd straight meet, lose 197.100 to 196.800 to Kentucky

LEXINGTON- LSU Gymnastics lost their third straight meet of the season on Friday, as they fall 197.100 to 196.800 to Kentucky.

Kentucky gymnast Raena Worly won the All-Around as the Wildcats improve to 4-3, while the Tigers drop to 4-3.

LSU came out slow in the meet with problems on the uneven bars. They finished with a team score of 49.000 as Haleigh Bryant had a team high 9.875.

The Tigers had an even worse showing on beam as Reagan Campbell and Sami Durante had scores of 9.350 and 9.300. They finished with a 48.825 during their final rotation and fell short in the meet.

Up next, the Tigers will finish up the regular season at home against Missouri on Friday, March 5th at 7:15 PM.